ALLEGAEON's New Album Unboxed; Video

Ahead of the release of their new album, DAMNUM (out February 25), Allegaeon have released an unboxing video. Watch below:

DAMNUM tracklisting:

"Bastards Of The Earth"

"Of Beasts And Worms"

"Into Embers"

"To Carry My Grief Through Torpor And Silence"

"Vermin"

"Called Home"

"Blight"

"The Dopamine Void Pt. 1"

"The Dopamine Void Pt. 2"

"Saturnine"

"In Mourning"

"Only Loss"

"Of Beasts And Worms" video:

"Into Embers" video:

Catch Allegaeon as their first tour behind DAMNUM kick offs with the band supporting Omnium Gatherum, beginning February 26 in Brooklyn, NY.

Tour dates:

February

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

28 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

March

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

2 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

4 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

5 - Houston, TX - Satellite Bar

6 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

9 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One @ Jewel

13 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

22 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

23 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

24 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

25 - Montreal, QC - The Ritz

26 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martiniere

27 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs