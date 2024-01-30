ALLEGAEON To Enter Studio With Original Vocalist EZRA HAYNES

Allegaeon is set to enter the studio next week alongside original vocalist, Ezra Haynes, to record their seventh full-length album with longtime producer Dave Otero (Flatline Audio).

Fans can catch live video updates throughout the recording process on instagram.com/allegaeonofficial, as well as special inside looks on their Patreon, here.

Guitarist Greg Burgess comments, "We are really excited to get back in the studio with Dave and get to work. The album is shaping up to be a strong amalgamation of songs across the discography. Some songs sound like they would be at home on Formshifter and some sound like they are straight off of Damnum. It's a very exciting time to be in Allegaeon and we can't wait for everyone to hear this record."

Adds Haynes, "It has been a decade since I've had the pleasure of creating a full-length album with the boys. The chemistry of this lineup is nothing I've experienced before and there's a lot to unpack with this new album. A decade's worth of experiences, and I'm finally ready to share it with the fine folk of the metal community. 2024 is really shaping up and I couldn't be more excited. Here's to lucky #7!"

This April/May, Allegaeon will be hitting the road with Decapitated, Septicflesh, and Kataklysm for the Cancer Culture Over North America Tour 2024. The tour runs from April 16 through May 19. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

April

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

17 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

18 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

26 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

27 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

3 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

8 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis (USSU)

13 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

14 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

17 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720