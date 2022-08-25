ALLEN/OLZON Feat. RUSSELL ALLEN, ANETTE OLZON, MAGNUS KARLSSON Steaming New Song "So Quiet Here"

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced that the dynamic trio of Anette Olzon, Russell Allen, and Magnus Karlsson have crafted a follow-up to the well-received debut Anette/Olzon album, Worlds Apart. The follow-up album, Army Of Dreamers, set for release on September 9, once again pairs two world class singers in Olzon and Allen together for a tour-de-force of stunning melodic metal that only the ever-talented Karlsson could craft.

Listen to the song "So Quiet Here" below, and pre-order/save Army Of Dreamers on CD, Limited Edition Color Vinyl (Limited to 500 copies worldwide), & Digital here.

As fans have come to expect over the course of the initial Allen/Lande albums and the debut from Allen/Olzon, Army Of Dreamers is purebred melodic metal of the highest order.

Inimitable singer Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob) and acclaimed Swedish guitarist, songwriter, and producer Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Magnus Karlsson’s Free Fall) have collaborated successfully on three critically acclaimed albums where Russell duetted with Norwegian singer, Jorn Lande. After a break in their collaboration on said albums, where Timo Tolkki stepped in and oversaw an album, Magnus returned to the fold, but with an exciting new twist to the formula. This time, Russell and Magnus welcomed none other than the amazingly talented Anette Olzon (ex-Nightwish, The Dark Element) to the fold as Allen’s vocal partner and offered up an unbelievable debut album, Worlds Apart.

If you love the debut Allen/Olzon album, Allen/Lande’s first three albums, but also Delain, Within Temptation, Nightwish, and the like (but with a slightly heavier edge), then this is simply an absolute must hear for your melodic metal loving ears.

Army Of Dreamers tracklisting:

"Army Of Dreamers"

"So Quiet Here"

"Out Of Nowhere"

"A Million Skies"

"Carved Into Stone"

"All Alone"

"Look At Me"

"Until It's Over"

"I Am Gone"

"Are We Really Strangers"

"Never Too Late"

"So Quiet Here":

"All Alone" video:

"Army Of Dreamers":

Lineup:

Vocals - Russell Allen, Anette Olzon

Guitars, Bass & Keyboards - Magnus Karlsson

Drums - Anders Köllerfors

- Produced & Written by Magnus Karlsson

- Mixed by Jacob Hansen

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino