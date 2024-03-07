ALLISON HAGENDORF Launches Season 2 Of "The Allison Hagendorf Show" With HALESTORM's LZZY HALE; Video

Today, renowned music journalist, media personality, and industry tastemaker, Allison Hagendorf, announced the second season of her weekly celebrity-interview show, The Allison Hagendorf Show.

Premiering in celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, the show debuts with Grammy-Award winning Halestorm frontwoman, Lzzy Hale, who is also being recognized this week as part of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s latest exhibit, Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center. Over the past 20 years, Hagendorf has proudly advocated for female artists, starting as an A&R executive and continuing as Global Head of Rock at Spotify, providing a unique platform for artists to share their never-before-heard stories.

Starting today, weekly video episodes will drop every Thursday at 11 AM, ET/8 AM, PT, on YouTube, Instagram, and VEVO, with the audio available on all streaming platforms. Upcoming show guests will include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nile Rodgers, Australian celebrity chef and TV personality Curtis Stone, English comedian and actor Noel Fielding, The Black Crowes’ frontman Chris Robinson, and alternative rock band Incubus. The Allison Hagendorf Show will host some of the most inspiring musicians, actors, chefs, athletes, and personalities — celebrating their love of music and their rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

"It has always been my passion to celebrate the music, culture, and storytelling that inspires, entertains, and connects us all,” said Hagendorf. “It’s incredibly rewarding to sit down with such inspirational icons each week, knowing we’re hearing their intimate stories for the first time, and learning from their personal journeys. I’m honored to offer my guests an opportunity to share their heartfelt experiences, connecting with fans on a deeper level.”

For her 30-episode season, Hagendorf has teamed up with Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier producer of some of the largest rock, metal, and alternative music festivals in the country, including Welcome To Rockville, Louder Than Life, Bourbon & Beyond, and many more. Hagendorf and the DWP team will film the show in the Danny Wimmer Presents studio, elevating the show’s production to TV broadcast quality.

“We are big fans of Allison and have been for decades,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of DWP. “She is an unbelievable storyteller in not only the rock n’ roll space, but in pop culture. We watched the first season and saw something special in the works and knew we had to be involved in this chapter of her prolific career. We’re thrilled to be partnering up to produce stories rooted in our mutual love of music.”

Additionally, functional sparkling beverage company, Cloud Water, which has celebrity investors including Liev Schrieber, has joined as the show’s presenting sponsor, along with Sweet Grass Vodka, which is co-owned by Jeremy Renner, and Karma Sauce as seen on the YouTube talk show “Hot Ones.”

In its inaugural year, “The Allison Hagendorf Show” featured iconic guests, including Keanu Reeves, Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett, Mike Shinoda, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, Kat Von D, Chris Jericho, Corey Taylor, John Taylor of Duran Duran, Jillian Michaels, Tyler Posey, WILLOW, Paris Jackson, YUNGBLUD, JAX, Lindsey Stirling, Nandi Bushell, and Damiano David of Måneskin.

The current show is the culmination of Hagendorf’s journey in the entertainment business and the unique rapport she quickly builds with her guests. Previously, she hosted and executive-produced the critically acclaimed Spotify original, “Rock This with Allison Hagendorf,” which garnered over 1 billion impressions and featured superstar guests including Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Queen.

Over the past two decades, Hagendorf has served as Global Head of Rock at Spotify, an A&R executive for Columbia and Epic Records, a voiceover artist and live announcer, and TV host on MTV, the CW, ABC, ESPN, AXS, and Fuse Television Network. For seven years, she served as the Official Host of Times Square New Year’s Eve for over 1 million revelers, generating over 1 billion global livestream viewers. The highly sought-after industry thought leader has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Variety, Billboard, Fast Company, People, and Rolling Stone.