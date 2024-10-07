ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND - Final Concert 10-28-14 Available Digitally This Month; Physical Edition Due In November

On Tuesday, October 28, 2014, after 45 years of performing the greatest live music in rock history, the Allman Brothers Band had arrived at its final concert. The dream created by Duane Allman in 1969 had come to fruition, gone through triumph and tragedy, joy and sorrow, flourished and faltered, and ultimately persevered to reach the pinnacle of the blues/rock genre. The road had seemingly gone on forever, but, in 2014, the group decided that forever would come to an end at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

On Friday, October 25, in recognition of the 10th anniversary, fans can own a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history when Final Concert 10-28-14 is officially released via Peach Records. Remastered here with improved sound quality, Final Concert 10-28-14 will be available digitally on October 25 and as a special 3CD package with extensive 16-page booklet featuring exclusive photos and liner notes on November 22.

“Having joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1991, I had no idea what I was getting myself into as a percussionist joining two drummers on stage,” percussionist Marc Quinones notes looking back. “Fast forward 23 years to the last show we played as the Allman Brothers Band. I feel honored to have been part of such a historical musical force that was and is the ABB. Love live the ABB!”

The Beacon was the appropriate location for the ABB to make its last stand; the Allmans had logged more appearances there than any other venue and had also set a Broadway record, with 237 consecutive sold-out shows at the venerable hall. Starting in 1989, the Allman’s annual run at the Beacon became a rite of passage in Manhattan; “March Madness,” ABB-style, marked the first sign of spring in NYC. Fans from around the globe traveled to the Upper West Side to be captivated by the group’s riveting shows. As Duane Allman once said, “We’re spreading a religion here,” and the Beacon became a musical house of worship.

Although there was still some gas in the tank, the members of the band – founders Gregg Allman (Hammond B-3 organ, piano, acoustic guitar, vocals), Jaimoe (Drums) and Butch Trucks (Drums, tympani), along with longtime cohorts Warren Haynes (Lead and slide guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (Lead and slide guitar), Marc Quinones (Congas, percussion, vocals) and Oteil Burbridge (Bass, Vocals) – concluded it was best to go out on top.

The band wanted a set list that would be a montage of its career, one that would pay homage to the original six – Duane, Gregg, Jaimoe, Butch, Berry Oakley and Dickey Betts – while also drawing from the group’s vast catalogue. With input from everyone, Warren Haynes compiled a spectacular, three-set show. Almost 30 songs, drawn from six ABB albums, along with three strong covers that represented the musical trajectory of the group.

A gentle snippet from Duane’s composition “Little Martha,” performed by Warren and Derek, kicked off the performance; then the rolling tympani introduction to “Mountain Jam” ratcheted up the intensity, and the group never looked back. The first set found the ABB in top form, with brilliance throughout: Gregg’s growl on “Not My Cross to Bear,” Jaimoe, Butch and Marc pounding through “One Way Out,” the soaring guitar interplay of “High Cost of Low Living,” a “Blue Sky” nod to Dickey Betts, and an emotional “Soul Serenade” tease in “You Don’t Love Me.”

Set Two featured vintage ABB tunes, including a stomping “Statesboro Blues,” the poignant “Ain’t Wasting Time No More,” a scorching “The Sky is Crying,” and an ethereal “Dreams.” The band took a break before heading into an unprecedented third set, making this one of the longest shows in Allman Brothers history.

A tender “Melissa” started the final act of the Allman Brothers Band, along with a return to “Mountain Jam,” which included a segue into the appropriate “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” a song this iteration of the group had never played. Oteil’s thudding bass kicked off “Whipping Post,” and the force of the Allman Brothers Band was on full display for everyone to experience and remember. Afterwards, Gregg, Butch and Jaimoe shared a few thoughts with the mesmerized audience, with Butch perfectly stating, “We’re going to bookend the Allman Brothers Band…end it with the song we started with.” For the last time, the familiar strains of “Trouble No More” burst forth from the speakers; short, sweet, and to the point – 45 years, encapsulated in four minutes.

This marathon show ended early in the morning of October 29, which was the forty-third anniversary of Duane’s Allman’s passing.

Final Concert 10-28-14 tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Little Martha"

"Mountain Jam"

"Don’t Want You No More"

"It’s Not My Cross To Bear"

"One Way Out"

"Good Morning Little School Girl"

"Midnight Rider"

"The High Cost Of Low Living"

"Hot ‘Lanta"

"Blue Sky"

"You Don’t Love Me"/ "Soul Serenade"/ "You Don’t Love Me"

Disc 2:

"Statesboro Blues"

"Ain’t Wasting Time"

"Black Hearted Woman"

"The Sky Is Crying"

"Dreams"

"Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’"

"In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed"

"JaMaBuBu"

"In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed" (reprise)

Disc 3:

"Melissa"

"Revival"

"Southbound"

"Mountain Jam Reprise"

"Will The Circle Be Unbroken"

"Mountain Jam Reprise 2"

"Whipping Post"

"Farewell Message"

"Trouble No More"

(Photo - Kirk West Photography)