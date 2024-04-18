ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Issue Statement On Passing Of Founding Member DICKEY BETTS

Dickey Betts, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band, passed away this morning (Thursday, April 18) at the age of 80. The cause was cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Allman Brothers Band, Family, and Crew have issued the following statement:

"With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health.

"Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including 'Blue Sky', 'Ramblin' Man', 'Jessica', 'In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed' and many others. His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock.

"He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention.

"Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew, members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen.

"Our condolences to his immediate family Donna, Duane & Lisa, Christy & Frank, Jessica, and Kim.

"Play on Brother Dickey, you will be forever remembered and deeply missed."

(Photo - 1991 Kirk West Photography)