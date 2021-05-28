ALLUVIAL – “The Putrid Sunrise” Visualizer Streaming; Sarcoma Album Out Now

Progressive, technical death metal collective Alluvial have debuted their sophomore album, Sarcoma, today with Nuclear Blast. The band marks the release of the long awaited record with a new visualizer for their vicious new single "The Putrid Sunrise," which can be viewed now.

Guitarist Wes Hauch comments on the single:

"This song is basically about the back and forth of being stuck in a rut with drugs and booze. It bounces back and forth between high and sick, and the pointlessness that happens in between. I’d venture to say that most people can relate to giving into their beast. There’s a certain type of hedonic enjoyment in becoming the beast, but the beast is always there laughing at you once he’s had his fun."

What began as an instrumental collaboration has grown into a full-frontal aural assault with a lineup consisting of vocalist Kevin Muller (ex-Suffocation, The Merciless Concept), guitarist Wes Hauch (ex-The Faceless, Black Crown Initiate), bassist Tim Walker (Entheos) and drummer Matt Paulazzo (Aegaeon). On their follow up to 2017's The Deep Longing For Annihilation, Alluvial plunge into a whirlwind of neck-snapping polyrhythmic riffs, a barrage of double bass and a dynamic avalanche of screams.

Alluvial's second full-length album, Sarcoma, examines people's connection with pain and the hardships that bind us.

“Sarcoma is a type of cancer that grows from connective tissue in the body,” says Wes Hauch. “At the end of working on everything, Kevin [Muller] pinpointed that each song on the record was about the different perils that happen at the hand of one man to another. These perils live in our connections to one another, so 'Sarcoma' became an apt title.”

As Hauch began writing the record, he took notice of Muller due to his time in Suffocation. After hearing his vocals on a demo, everything simply clicked, and Kevin joined the band. Fast brothers, it fulfilled a long-term goal. “The Deep Longing for Annihilation was supposed to have vocals, but I couldn’t find the right guy,” he adds. “Some people possess a rare inability to doubt themselves. Kevin can marry that into performances. The day I heard his vocals over the Sarcoma demos was a special one. We’ve become brothers.”

After writing and producing demos at home, Alluvial cut guitars, bass, and vocals with engineer John Douglass (Mr. Bungle, Amon Amarth) in Atlanta.

Pre-order the new album here.

Sarcoma tracklisting:

"Ulysses"

"Thy Underling"

"Sarcoma"

"40 Stories"

"Zero"

"Exponent"

"Sleepers Become Giants"

"The Putrid Sunrise"

"Sugar Paper"

"Anodyne"

"The Putrid Sunrise":

"Thy Underling":

"Ulysses" video: