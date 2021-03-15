ALTARAGE Streaming New Single "Forja"

Enigmatic Spanish metal extremists, Altarage, will be releasing their new full-length, Succumb, on April 23 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. Pre-order here, and listen to the single "Forja", below.

Altarage deliver exactly what the underground buzz around them promised. Their fourth full-length, Succumb is bristling with black and dissonant death metal fury that immediately evokes a plethora of sinister images in the brain.

Cover art by David Jorquera:

Tracklisting:

“Negative Arrival”
“Magno Evento”
“Maneuvre”
“Foregone”
“Drainage Mechanism”
“Watcher Witness”
“Fair Warning”
“Lavath”
“Forja”
“Inwards”
“Vour Concession”
“Devorador De Mundos”

“Forja”:

“Magno Evento”:



