ALTARAGE Streaming New Single "Forja"
March 15, 2021, an hour ago
Enigmatic Spanish metal extremists, Altarage, will be releasing their new full-length, Succumb, on April 23 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. Pre-order here, and listen to the single "Forja", below.
Altarage deliver exactly what the underground buzz around them promised. Their fourth full-length, Succumb is bristling with black and dissonant death metal fury that immediately evokes a plethora of sinister images in the brain.
Cover art by David Jorquera:
Tracklisting:
“Negative Arrival”
“Magno Evento”
“Maneuvre”
“Foregone”
“Drainage Mechanism”
“Watcher Witness”
“Fair Warning”
“Lavath”
“Forja”
“Inwards”
“Vour Concession”
“Devorador De Mundos”
“Forja”:
“Magno Evento”: