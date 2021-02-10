ALTARAGE To Release Succumb In April; “Magno Evento” Single Streaming

Enigmatic Spanish metal extremists Altarage will be releasing their next full-length, Succumb, on April 23, 2021 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. The album artwork, tracklist, and additional details can be found below. In conjunction, Altarage has dropped the first chaotic single, "Magno Evento," which can be found along with a visualizer. Preorder here.

Altarage comment on the track: "Life’s a bitch. Get high. Succumb. Die."

Altarage deliver exactly what the underground buzz around them promised. Their fourth full-length, Succumb is bristling with black and dissonant death metal fury that immediately evokes a plethora of sinister images in the brain.

Cover art by David Jorquera:

Tracklisting:

“Negative Arrival”

“Magno Evento”

“Maneuvre”

“Foregone”

“Drainage Mechanism”

“Watcher Witness”

“Fair Warning”

“Lavath”

“Forja”

“Inwards”

“Vour Concession”

“Devorador De Mundos”

“Magno Evento”: