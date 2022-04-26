ALTER BRIDGE Announce Major European Winter Tour With Special Guests HALESTORM And MAMMOTH WVH

Alter Bridge have confirmed an extensive European tour this winter. The Pawns & Kings tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12 in London, England.

Bursting with riffs, Alter Bridge are currently hard at work recording their seventh studio album, the follow-up to the 2019-released Walk The Sky, which brought the group the #1 spot on over a dozen charts around the globe. The band have been sharing behind the scenes photos from the studio on their social media to whet fan’s appetites. With the as-yet-untitled album expected to be released later in 2022, those snapping up tickets for these dates will be the first in the world to hear the new songs live.

Joining them as special guests are Grammy-winning rockers, Halestorm. The esteemed Pennsylvanian powerhouse will release their blistering new album Back From The Dead on May 6, which includes their latest single, "The Steeple". Renowned as a spell-binding live music force, Halestorm’s set is sure to be an unmissable treat.

Getting the party started each night are none other than Mammoth WVH, visiting some countries for the first time in support of their much-lauded, self-titled debut record. Scooping a Best Rock Song Grammy nomination this year for single "Distance" and currently polishing those chops on the road with Guns N' Roses, make sure you get in early to catch their set.

An artist and O2 pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday, April 27 at 11 AM, CEST (10 AM, BST), with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, April 28 at 11 AM, CEST. Tickets are then widely available from 11 AM, CEST on Friday, April 29 from all good box offices and online at AlterBridge.com. For fan VIP experiences, also visit AlterBridge.com.

Alter Bridge’s inimitable Myles Kennedy states, “Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of Earth-shaking Rock & Roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it!”

Halestorm dynamo Lzzy Hale comments, “To all our European Freaks, we’ve missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again! This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can’t wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro Rock fans!!! See you front and centre!”

Dates:

November

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

7 - Katowice, Poland - Mck

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

16 - Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

18 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmataz1

22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

25 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

December

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

12 - London, UK - O2 Arena

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)