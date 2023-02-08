ALTER BRIDGE Announce May Headline US Tour Dates With Special Guest SEVENDUST

With their new single “Holiday” currently in the Top 30 at Active Rock radio and a bunch of recent sold-out US tour dates, Alter Bridge are announcing a May run of headline tour dates in support of their recent album, Pawns & Kings.

The 2023 Pawns & Kings US Tour will be adding nine new stops to the tour as well as a recently announced festival appearance at Welcome To Rockville on May 20. The new headline dates will kick off on May 6 in Greensboro, NC and wrap up on May 19 in Dothan, AL. Special guests Sevendust will be joining Alter Bridge on the tour that will make stops in Charlotte, NC (May 9); Chattanooga, TN (May 14) and New Orleans, LA (May 17) to name a few.

More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at alterbridge.com/pages/tour. May tour dates with Sevendust are listed below.

May

6 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

7 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee (no Sevendust)

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

16 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

17 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

19 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (Alter Bridge festival appearance)

Alter Bridge is currently in the middle of the first leg of the US run of their Pawns & Kings Tour. The tour is the band’s first in the market in almost three years. The 30-city tour - split into two legs - kicked off on January 25 in Tampa, FL and wraps up April 1 in Highland, CA, making stops in Toronto, ON (February 11); Kansas City, MO (March 11) and Seattle, WA (March 23). Mammoth WVH will join them as direct support on the entire tour, with rockers Red playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers Pistols At Dawn playing on the second leg. Tickets for all shows are now available and more information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at alterbridge.com/pages/tour

Pawns & Kings is comprised of 10 epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with long-time collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalogue.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalogue - a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favourite live.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Silver Tongue"

"Sin After Sin"

"Stay"

"Holiday"

"Fable Of The Silent Son"

"Season Of Promise"

"Last Man Standing"

"Pawns & Kings"

"Holiday" video:

“This Is War” lyric video:

"Sin After Sin" lyric video:

“Silver Tongue” video:

"Pawns & Kings" lyric video: