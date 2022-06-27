ALTER BRIDGE Announce Pawns & Kings Listening Party

On September 30, 2022 at The Abbey in Orlando, Florida, Alter Bridge will hold a listening party for their new album, Pawns & Kings. An extremely limited number of tickets are available now at this location. Ticket holders will be privy to:

• Admission

• Be the first to listen to the whole Pawns & Kings album

• Acoustic Performance by Alter Bridge

• Q&A with Alter Bridge

• Photo with the Band

• Signed Pawns & Kings Poster

No cell phones or recording devices are allowed inside the venue.

Alter Bridge have confirmed an extensive European tour this winter. The Pawns & Kings tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12 in London, England. Tickets are on sale now.

Joining them as special guests are Grammy-winning rockers, Halestorm. The esteemed Pennsylvanian powerhouse will release their blistering new album Back From The Dead on May 6, which includes their latest single, "The Steeple". Renowned as a spell-binding live music force, Halestorm’s set is sure to be an unmissable treat.

Getting the party started each night are none other than Mammoth WVH, visiting some countries for the first time in support of their much-lauded, self-titled debut record. Scooping a Best Rock Song Grammy nomination this year for single "Distance" and currently polishing those chops on the road with Guns N' Roses, make sure you get in early to catch their set.

Alter Bridge’s inimitable Myles Kennedy states, “Alter Bridge is returning to the EU/UK this winter with our friends from Halestorm and Mammoth. It's going to be a delicious sonic smorgasbord of Earth-shaking Rock & Roll that goes to 11. Don't miss it!”

Halestorm dynamo Lzzy Hale comments, “To all our European Freaks, we’ve missed you, and are so happy to announce that we are finally crossing the ocean to come and see you all again! This time around we are sharing the stage with all our friends in the legendary Alter Bridge and the one, the only Mammoth WVH! You do not want to miss this show! I can’t wait to experience the passion of you, the Euro Rock fans!!! See you front and centre!”

Dates:

November

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

7 - Katowice, Poland - Mck

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

16 - Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

18 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmataz1

22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

25 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

December

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

12 - London, UK - O2 Arena

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)