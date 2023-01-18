ALTER BRIDGE Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Holiday"

With 2023 less than three weeks old, Alter Bridge are back with a new single and music video to launch the new year. The song, “Holiday”, has been a fan favorite since it was made public with the release of Pawns & Kings last October, and is currently one of the most added songs at radio worldwide.

The “Holiday” video marks the return of longtime video collaborator Dan Sturgess of Sturge Media - known for capturing the band’s iconic performance with the Parallax Orchestra on Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall. The song is currently impacting US radio and the video for “Holiday” can be seen below:

Pawns & Kings is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with long-time collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalogue.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalogue - a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favourite live.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Silver Tongue"

"Sin After Sin"

"Stay"

"Holiday"

"Fable Of The Silent Son"

"Season Of Promise"

"Last Man Standing"

"Pawns & Kings"

“This Is War” lyric video:

"Sin After Sin" lyric video:

“Silver Tongue” video:

"Pawns & Kings" lyric video: