ALTER BRIDGE Debut Visualizer Video For New Song "Holiday"; Pawns & Kings Album Out Now

Alter Bridge have released a visualizer for "Holiday", featured on the band's new album, Pawns & Kings, out now. Watch below:

Pawns & Kings is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with long-time collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalogue.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalogue - a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favourite live.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Silver Tongue"

"Sin After Sin"

"Stay"

"Holiday"

"Fable Of The Silent Son"

"Season Of Promise"

"Last Man Standing"

"Pawns & Kings"

“This Is War” lyric video:

"Sin After Sin" lyric video:

“Silver Tongue” video:

"Pawns & Kings" lyric video:

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)