ALTER BRIDGE Guitarist MARK TREMONTI Demos Signature MT 100 Amplifier For PRS Guitars (Video)

PRS Guitars has shared a new video featuring Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti. Check it out below.

PRS Guitars: "The wait is finally over - we are proud to introduce the PRS MT 100 Amplifier. Five years in the making, this collaboration between Mark Tremonti and PRS Guitars is a 100-watt high-gain behemoth featuring three distinctive isolated channels (Clean, Overdrive and Lead) that can truly do it all. Identical tone controls for each channel and a channel-changing foot switch with matching color LEDs make the MT 100 highly intuitive to control. Just as much attention was paid to the Clean and Overdrive channels as to the Lead channel, giving you access to an entire arsenal of tones from lush cleans to crushing high-gain.

With under 100 days until Christmas Day and festive items in stores already, Mark Tremonti - the Grammy award-winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of renowned rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed, and Tremonti - is releasing his original holiday composition “Christmas Morning.”

The song was penned by Tremonti and tells the story of the excitement of waking up on Christmas morning. The song draws from personal experience and how special that moment is to him and his family. “Christmas Morning” is the third track released from Christmas Classics New & Old – now available everywhere music is available for streaming and purchase. The music video is a claymation work of art created by Ollie Jones and follows a father who finds Santa’s naughty/nice list and ventures to bring it back to him. The visual masterpiece is the perfect backdrop for song produced and arranged by Carey Deadman.

Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark’s interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album. From the opening horns of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas,” Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. Mark’s interpretations of songs like “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” find their place among the many great versions that preceded them. “O Holy Night” is one of Mark’s personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called “Christmas Morning.” Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti.

Order the album here.

Christmas Classics New & Old tracklisting:

"The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"

"Jingle Bells"

"The Christmas Song"

"Christmas Morning"

"The First Noel"

"Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

"O Holy Night"

"This Christmas"

"The Christmas Song" video:

"The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" video:

Reuniting with members of the orchestra from Tremonti Sings Sinatra and Christmas Classics New & Old, Mark is announcing three new tour dates to go along with his previously announced show in Orlando on Saturday, December 16.

The new dates will take Mark and his orchestra to New Jersey for two shows and Beverly Hills California for one next January. The shows are scheduled for Friday, January 5 in Atlantic City, NJ at The Music Box at Borgata, Saturday, January 6 in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts and Saturday, January 13 in Beverly Hills, CA at the Saban Theater.

Tickets for all shows will be available on September 29 and can be found here.