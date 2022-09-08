ALTER BRIDGE Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Sin After Sin"

Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for "Sin After Sin", the new single from the band's upcoming seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, scheduled for worldwide release on October 14 via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below:

Pawns & Kings is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with long-time collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalogue.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalogue - a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favourite live.

Pawns & Kings will be available in the following configurations:

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Silver Tongue"

"Sin After Sin"

"Stay"

"Holiday"

"Fable Of The Silent Son"

"Season Of Promise"

"Last Man Standing"

"Pawns & Kings"

“Silver Tongue” video:

"Pawns & Kings" lyric video:

On the heels of Pawns & Kings, Alter Bridge have announced the North American run of their 2023 Pawns & Kings Tour. The 30-city tour - split into two legs - kicks off on January 25 in Tampa, FL and wraps up April 1 in Highland, CA, making stops in Nashville, TN (January 30); Toronto, ON (February 11); Kansas City, MO (March 11) and Seattle, WA (March 23) to name a few markets.

Alter Bridge is also pleased to announce that Mammoth WVH - the Wolfgang Van Halen fronted band - will be joining them as direct support on the entire tour. Rockers Red will be playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers Pistols At Dawn will be playing on the second leg.

2023 Pawns & Kings Tour Dates:

25 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock *

27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live *

28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy *

30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

1 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater *

2 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

4 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring *

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

7 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

8 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

10 - Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Casino Resort (On Sale Soon) ^

11 - Toronto, ON - History ^

14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre At Old National Centre *

17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

18 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre *

10 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort #

11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland #

14 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory #

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

17 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #

18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom #

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center #

23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre #

25 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues #

29 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre #

31 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #

1 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH - Red

# Alter Bridge - Mammoth WVH - Pistols At Dawn

