ALTER BRIDGE Release "Silver Tongue" Single And Animated Video

On the heels of their recently-announced seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, Alter Bridge have released the debut single – the metal-leaning track “Silver Tongue”. Known for the signature dual-guitar attack that is backed by a driving rhythm section, “Silver Tongue” is one of the harder songs in the band’s recent catalog. The quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums have delivered an infectious metal song and an instant classic in the Alter Bridge canon.

The song is currently available via all digital service providers and all digital pre-orders will receive an instant download of the single along with the previously released album closer, “Pawns & Kings”.

The music video for “Silver Tongue” follows two characters who fall under the spell of a painting that comes to life. The painting drags the characters into a dark world and forces them to fight for survival in a classic battle of good versus evil. The animated music video for “Silver Tongue” was created and directed by Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films (Myles Kennedy, Prodigy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets) and is now available to view below.

Pawns & Kings is scheduled for worldwide release on October 14 via Napalm Records. The album is comprised of 10 all-new epic tracks that are sure to garner the band new fans around the globe while satiating their fervent supporters that have been patiently waiting for new music from the band. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with long-time collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to band’s impressive catalogue.

From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with three songs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalogue – a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favourite live.

Pawns & Kings will be available in the following configurations:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Inkspot Black/God Vinyl w/Slipmat and Record Butler (Napalm mail order only, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Crystal Clear Vinyl (Napalm mail order only, limited to 400 worldwide)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled Orange/Black Vinyl (Band Shop only)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black Vinyl (Band Shop only)

- 1 LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Vinyl (Band Shop only, limited to 300 only)

- Deluxe Box Set w/ CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Tote Bag, Guitar Pick tin (Napalm mail order only, limited to 700 worldwide)

- Music Cassette Brown Transparent (Napalm mail order only, limited to 150 worldwide)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Dead Among The Living"

"Silver Tongue"

"Sin After Sin"

"Stay"

"Holiday"

"Fable Of The Silent Son"

"Season Of Promise"

"Last Man Standing"

"Pawns & Kings"

"Pawns & Kings" lyric video:

Alter Bridge will be touring extensively in support of Pawns & Kings. The band has already announced a tour of Europe for November and December that will make 25 stops over the course of six weeks. The tour kicks off November 1 in Germany and will make stops in Denmark, Sweden, Spain and others before it wraps on December 12 at London's O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Longtime friends Halestorm and Mammoth WVH will lend their support on the upcoming European tour.

More information on all tour dates and links to tickets and VIP experiences can be found at alterbridge.com.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)