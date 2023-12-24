ALTER BRIDGE's MARK TREMONTI Featured In New Interview With Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF (Video)

Alter Bridge guitarist and solo artist, Mark Tremonti, is featured in a new interview conducted by professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts a YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice.

Elizabeth: "I am such a guitar newbie. This year has been exceptionally revealing hearing Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eddie Van Halen and Slash for the first time, just to name a few. And having heard Mark Tremonti play with Alter Bridge, I was familiar with his sound, but when I heard him singing Frank Sinatra songs with such clarity and precision, I just HAD to talk to him!"

Mark Tremonti - the Grammy award-winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of renowned rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed, and Tremonti - recently released his original holiday composition “Christmas Morning.”

The song was penned by Tremonti and tells the story of the excitement of waking up on Christmas morning. The song draws from personal experience and how special that moment is to him and his family. “Christmas Morning” is the third track released from Christmas Classics New & Old – now available everywhere music is available for streaming and purchase. The music video is a claymation work of art created by Ollie Jones and follows a father who finds Santa’s naughty/nice list and ventures to bring it back to him. The visual masterpiece is the perfect backdrop for song produced and arranged by Carey Deadman.

Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark’s interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself. After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album. From the opening horns of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic “This Christmas,” Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. Mark’s interpretations of songs like “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” find their place among the many great versions that preceded them. “O Holy Night” is one of Mark’s personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called “Christmas Morning.” Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti.

Order the album here.

Christmas Classics New & Old tracklisting:

"The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"

"Jingle Bells"

"The Christmas Song"

"Christmas Morning"

"The First Noel"

"Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

"O Holy Night"

"This Christmas"

"The Christmas Song" video:

"The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" video: