ALTERIUM Premier Music Video For New Single "Siren's Call"

Alterium, the new Italian power metal quintet led by Nicoletta Rosellini (ex-Kalidia, Walk In Darkness), is premiering a music video for their new single, "Siren's Call", taken off their much-awaited debut album, that is slated for an early 2024 release on AFM Records.

Born in late 2022, Alterium consists of vocalist Nicoletta and former bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitars) and Dario Gozzi (drums) from Kalidia, soon joined by Alessandro Mammola (guitars, also in Draconicon) and Luca Scalabrin (bass, also in Altair).



After Kalidia parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and finally unleashes her whole potential as both a singer and a songwriter. Under the guidance of producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), Alterium have finished the recordings of a bombastic debut album.

Following previously-released, first singles such as "Drag Me To Hell" or the epic cover version of Sabaton's "Bismarck", get ready for new power metal hope Alterium, when they will take the metal scene by storm with a triumph of powerful sounds, big riffs, explosive drums, majestic choirs and captivating grooves!

Their new single, "Siren's Call", is now available here, the music video is streaming below.

Nicoletta says: “'Siren’s Call' reveals another dimension of Alterium, capturing the essence of our melodic taste, as if summoning the enchanting song heard by Odysseus and his sailors during their journey. A well-crafted piece of the finest melodic power metal that I am confident will delight many!"

Alterium is:

Nicoletta Rosellini - vocals

Paolo Campitelli - guitars

Alessandro Mammola - guitars

Luca Scalabrin - bass

Dario Gozzi - drums