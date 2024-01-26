ALTERIUM Release New Single / Video “Crossroads Inn”

Following previously-released songs, "Siren's Call", "Drag Me To Hell", an epic cover version of Sabaton's "Bismarck" or just recently, their powerful title track "Of War And Flames", today, Alterium are premiering a music video for their latest single "Crossroads Inn", a metal tribute inspired by the popular medieval tavern simulator video game.

In cooperation with video game creator Klabater, the following statement has been released:

"Welcome to Delcrys, adventurers! The doors of the fantasy tavern are now open! To celebrate the arrival of the second chapter of the iconic video game ‘Crossroads Inn,’ Alterium wrote and recorded a track inspired by the lore of the game.

“Crossroads Inn is a real-time management sim set in the immersive fantasy world of Delcrys. Players must build, manage, and expand their tavern, catering to the needs of adventurers from far and wide! The game is available on Steam, while Crossroads Inn 2 has been announced and is currently in development - you can already add it to your wishlist!"

Singer and songwriter Nicoletta Rosellini comments: “I’m a huge fan of management video games, and I’ve spent hundreds of hours playing ‘Crossroads Inn,’ which also features great lore that inspired me to write lyrics for this track. I believe that power metal is the perfect genre to convey the funny atmosphere of a typical night at the tavern. We also recreated the whole scenery in our new music video!"

Born in late 2022, Alterium consists of vocalist Nicoletta and former bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitars) and Dario Gozzi (drums) from Kalidia, joined by Alessandro Mammola (guitars, also in Draconicon) and Luca Scalabrin (bass, also in Altair). After Kalidia parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and finally unleashes her whole potential as both a singer and a songwriter. Under the guidance of producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), Alterium have finished the recordings of a bombastic debut album.

Nicoletta Rosellini: "This album marks my musical rebirth and contains all that I love in music: great melodies, fast riffs, majestic arrangements and powerful lyrics. We can’t wait to share the whole album and hit the road!"

Of War And Flames will be available as digipack, limited edition vinyl and on all digital platforms. Pre-sales available at this location.

Tracklist:

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Siren’s Call"

"Of War and Flames"

"Firebringer"

"Crossroads Inn"

"Shadowsong"

"Crystalline"

"Heroine of The Sea"

"Chasing the Sun"

"Bismarck" (Sabaton)

"Crossroads Inn" video:

"Of War And Flames":

"Drag Me To Hell"

Alterium is:

Nicoletta Rosellini - vocals

Paolo Campitelli - guitars

Alessandro Mammola - guitars

Luca Scalabrin - bass

Dario Gozzi - drums