ALTERIUM Share Lyric Video For Haunting Ballad “Crystalline”

March 8, 2024 will see new power metal frontrunners Alterium, the up-and-coming, Italian power metal quintet led by Nicoletta Rosellini (ex-Kalidia, Walk in Darkness), release their debut album Of War And Flames with AFM Records.

After the band already shared a series of captivating album tracks such as "Siren's Call", "Drag Me To Hell", an epic cover version of Sabaton's "Bismarck", their powerful title track "Of War And Flames", or just recently, "Crossroads Inn" - a metal tribute inspired by the popular medieval tavern simulator video game - today, Alterium are premiering an official lyric video for the song "Crystalline".

Singer and songwriter Nicoletta Rosellini tells us about the song:

“’Crystalline’ shows another shade of Alterium’s music path. This powerful power metal ballad delves deep into the heartache of losing a loved one, as memories become eternalized in the icy embrace of time. It’s an emotional song that I’m sure will touch the soul of many of you.”

Born in late 2022, Alterium consists of vocalist Nicoletta and former bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitars) and Dario Gozzi (drums) from Kalidia, joined by Alessandro Mammola (guitars, also in Draconicon) and Luca Scalabrin (bass, also in Altair). After Kalidia parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and finally unleashes her whole potential as both a singer and a songwriter. Under the guidance of producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), Alterium have finished the recordings of a bombastic debut album.

Nicoletta Rosellini: "This album marks my musical rebirth and contains all that I love in music: great melodies, fast riffs, majestic arrangements and powerful lyrics. We can’t wait to share the whole album and hit the road!"

Of War And Flames will be available as digipack, limited edition vinyl and on all digital platforms. Pre-sales available at this location.

Tracklist:

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Siren’s Call"

"Of War and Flames"

"Firebringer"

"Crossroads Inn"

"Shadowsong"

"Crystalline"

"Heroine of The Sea"

"Chasing the Sun"

"Bismarck" (Sabaton)

"Crystalline" lyric video:

"Crossroads Inn" video:

"Of War And Flames":

"Drag Me To Hell"

Alterium is:

Nicoletta Rosellini - vocals

Paolo Campitelli - guitars

Alessandro Mammola - guitars

Luca Scalabrin - bass

Dario Gozzi - drums