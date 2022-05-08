AMANDA SOMERVILLE And SANDER GOMMANS Look Back On TRILLIUM's Tectonic Record - "It's Pretty Uplifting Compared To The First Album" (Video)

May 8, 2022, an hour ago

news amanda somerville sander gommans trillium heavy metal

Former After Forever guitarist Sander Gommans has shared a new video along with the following message:

"I wrote so much music with this one here that I had to grab the chance to get Amanda Somerville to join the video talking about creating our second Trillium album, Tectonic (2018).  A mix between After Forever and Kiske / Somerville, created while our twins Anya and Juliet were about to be born. Enjoy, and if you haven’t heard it yet, feel free to check it out here."

Tracklisting:

"Time To Shine"
"Stand Up"
"Full Speed Ahead"
"Hit Me"
"Fighting Fate"
"Nocturna"
"Fatal Mistake"
"Shards"
"Cliché Freak Show"
"Eternal Spring"

"Full Speed Ahead" lyric video:

"Shards" lyric video:

"Time To Shine" video:



