AMANDA SOMERVILLE And SANDER GOMMANS Look Back On TRILLIUM's Tectonic Record - "It's Pretty Uplifting Compared To The First Album" (Video)

Former After Forever guitarist Sander Gommans has shared a new video along with the following message:

"I wrote so much music with this one here that I had to grab the chance to get Amanda Somerville to join the video talking about creating our second Trillium album, Tectonic (2018). A mix between After Forever and Kiske / Somerville, created while our twins Anya and Juliet were about to be born. Enjoy, and if you haven’t heard it yet, feel free to check it out here."

Tracklisting:

"Time To Shine"

"Stand Up"

"Full Speed Ahead"

"Hit Me"

"Fighting Fate"

"Nocturna"

"Fatal Mistake"

"Shards"

"Cliché Freak Show"

"Eternal Spring"

"Full Speed Ahead" lyric video:

"Shards" lyric video:

"Time To Shine" video: