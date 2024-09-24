AMARANTHE Debut New Music Video For "Interference"

Sweden's Amaranthe have released their brand new music video for "Interference". Watch below.

The band comments: “We have been loving to perform The Catalyst songs for you all over the world in the last six months since the release, and it has truly been an incredible journey! This music video of 'Interference' shot at the legendary O13 Poppodium in Tilburg, Netherlands, perfectly captures the atmosphere you guys created together with us, and we are now very excited indeed to share it with all of you! We cannot wait to reconnect with you, our wonderful fans, and conjure up more of this magic together!”

Amaranthe released their new album, The Catalyst, via Nuclear Blast Records in February 2024. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Re-Vision" video:

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums