AMARANTHE - New Single "Find Life" Streaming; Official Video To Be Released Today
October 6, 2022, an hour ago
Sweden's Amaranthe release their new single "Find Life" today (October 6th). It is available for stzreaming below. The official video will premiere on YouTube at 6:00pm CET / 12:00 noon EST / 9:00am PST here.
Amaranthe and Beyond The Black will kick off their European co-headlining tour through October and November today, with Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum as support. Dates are as follows:
October
6 – Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 – Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
8 – Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
9 – Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11 – Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
12 – London, UK - Forum Kentish Town
14 – Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
15 – Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
16 – Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
18 – Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
19 – Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
21 – Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 – Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
23 – Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra
25 – Milan, Italy - Live Club
26 – Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
28 – Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall
29 – Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe
30 – Budapest, Barba Negra
31 – Munich, Germany - Zenith
November
2 – Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja
4 – Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 – Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie
6 – Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
8 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9 – Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11 – Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
12 – Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset