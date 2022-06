AMARANTHE Perform For The First Time With Guest Growler SAMY ELBANNA; Fan-Filmed Video From Sweden Rock 2022 Streaming

Swedish bashers Amaranthe performed at this year\s installment of the Sweden Rock Festival on June 10th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

This was Amaranthe's first show with guest growler Samy Elbanna from Lost Society, who replaced vocalist Henrik “GG6” Englund Wilhelmson.

The setlist was as follows:

"Fearless"

"Viral"

"Digital World"

"The Nexus"

"Call Out My Name"

"Hunger"

"Maximize"

"Amaranthine"

"Helix"

"Strong"

Encore:

"Archangel"

"That Song"

"Drop Dead Cynical"

Last week, Amaranthe announced the departure of vocalist Henrik “GG6” Englund Wilhelmson after 9 years with the band.

Commented Henrik: "I'm sorry to say that I got some sad news for ya'll! I will no longer be a part of Amaranthe. After 2 years at home caused by corona, something hit me. I freakin’ loved being at home with my family and started to dream about doing something else. Something more important and also to NOT spend more time away from my kids. For many reasons I also slowly stopped enjoying life on the road with Amaranthe. It became more of a job and something I pushed myself to do. Not like back in the days when I had some serious fun all the time! I want to thank all my fans for your support over the years and I promise I’ll be back with killer 'GG6' stuff in the future when the mood and creativity finds its way back to me! Cheers n love and good luck to Amaranthe in the future."

Commented Amaranthe: "We fully respect and understand Henrik's decision, and we wish him all the best on his future adventures. Henrik is truly one of the world's foremost growlers, as anyone who have seen him rip through our songs live knows, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next! Keep your eyes peeled to his socials to stay up to date with forthcoming GG6 madness! This summer’s shows will be performed by two special guests, stay tuned!”