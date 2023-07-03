AMARANTHE Perform With New Vocalist MIKAEL SEHLIN For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Resurrection Fest 2023 Show Streaming

Swedish modern metal heroes Amaranthe deliver the soundtrack for a fiery festival summer with the release of their new single, "Damnation Flame". With its symphonic touch and uplifting chorus, the band once again showcases their outstanding songwriting skills while maintaining their image as Sweden’s most exciting metal export.

"Damnation Flame" doesn't only mark the start of some hot live shows this summer but also introduces Amaranthe's new vocalist Mikael Sehlin to their internationally growing fanbase.

Guitarist Olof Mörck comments: "After a practically global search, and several amazing guest growlers to help us out on shows and tours we finally found just the right person for the job, in our very own Swedish capital of Stockholm! Mikael Sehlin has EVERYTHING it takes to join the Amaranthe line up, and his versatility and musicality completes and underscores our vision for our new album and the general future for Amaranthe perfectly. From the deepest guttural grunts to soaring screams Mikael is growling perfection incarnate, so please give a roaring welcome to the new star upon the Amaranthe firmament!"

Mikael Sehlin himself adds: "Hello everyone, Mike here! I am very thrilled to tell you I will fill the slot as the new Amaranthe growler and I can't wait to meet you guys out there! I hope you like the upcoming tracks to which I've had the honor recording growls to. Take care and see you soon!"

On July 1st, Amaranthe performed their first show with Sehlin at Resurrection Fest 2023 in Viveiro, Spain. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Fearless"

"Viral"

"Digital World"

"Damnation Flame" (live debut)

"Hunger"

"Strong"

"Helix"

"Maximize"

"The Nexus"

"Amaranthine"

"Call Out My Name"

"Archangel"

"That Song"

"Drop Dead Cynical"

Olof states about the new song: ""Damnation Flame" breaks new ground for us in many ways, and in all the best ways possible. This is the very first Amaranthe song to feature symphonic elements, something we've wanted to do for a long time, and the darkened vampiric theme melds together perfectly with our take on modern melodic metal! Amaranthe has always been about being boundless and constantly reinventing ourselves, and by now you know to expect the unexpected. This is 100% pure passion poured into music, as you will no doubt experience yourself from the very first second - enjoy "Damnation Flame", with the promise of much more to come SOON!"

Stream "Damnation Flame" here:

The newest member of the Amaranthe family can be seen in the music video for "Damnation Flame", the band's newest cinematic masterpiece. Hold your breath and follow the creatures of the night to their vampiric cave to witness the initiation of their latest victim...uhm... member.

Amaranthe is:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals