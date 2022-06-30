AMARANTHE Premier Music Video For Orchestral Version Of "Crystalline"

Swedish bashers, Amaranthe, have released an orchestral version of their song, "Crystalline". The track is now available on all streaming platforms, here, and a music video can be viewed below.

Says the band: "We know this song gave some of you goosebumps when being performed in our liveshows, and now a transition of the feelings has been created by a remarkable music video for 'Crystalline'.

'Crystalline' was a song born from pure emotions in the moment, and we felt that it truly deserved its own spotlight as a single together with a video. Shot at Rydzyna, a 17th century Château outside of Wrocław, Poland, long time collaborators Grupa13 once again worked their visual magic for the video. We hope you will love the result just as much as we do!"