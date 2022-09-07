AMARANTHE - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 Show Streaming
September 7, 2022, an hour ago
Swedish bashers Amaranthe performed at the Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 13th. Pro-shot video of their full show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Fearless"
"Viral"
"Digital World"
"Hunger"
"Strong"
"Helix"
"Maximize"
"Amaranthine"
"The Nexus"
"Call Out My Name"
"Archangel"
"Drop Dead Cynical"
In October and November of 2022, Amaranthe will be on tour together with Beyond The Black. Since the tour had to be postponed, both bands can't wait to hit the road again and spend unforgettable nights with their fans all around Europe! Furthermore, both Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum will join the tour as special guests.
Tour dates:
October
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town
14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra*
25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall
29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe
30 - Budapest, Barba Negra
31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
November
2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja
4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda<
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
The tickets remain valid for the new dates above. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.
Lineup:
Elize Ryd - vocals
Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards
Johan Andreassen - bass
Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums
Nils Molin - vocals