AMARANTHE - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 Show Streaming

Swedish bashers Amaranthe performed at the Alcatraz Metal Festival 2022 in Kortrijk, Belgium on August 13th. Pro-shot video of their full show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Fearless"

"Viral"

"Digital World"

"Hunger"

"Strong"

"Helix"

"Maximize"

"Amaranthine"

"The Nexus"

"Call Out My Name"

"Archangel"

"Drop Dead Cynical"

In October and November of 2022, Amaranthe will be on tour together with Beyond The Black. Since the tour had to be postponed, both bands can't wait to hit the road again and spend unforgettable nights with their fans all around Europe! Furthermore, both Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum will join the tour as special guests.

Tour dates:

October

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town

14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra*

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe

30 - Budapest, Barba Negra

31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

November

2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda<

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

The tickets remain valid for the new dates above. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals