AMARANTHE Release Cinematic Version Of "Strong"; Audio
August 16, 2022, an hour ago
Swedish bashers, Amaranthe, continue to showcase their versatility and eclectic musical taste. After having released a beautiful orchestral version of their power ballad, "Crystalline", and a flamenco-tinged acoustic rendition of their banger, "Adrenaline", they are now following up with a "cinematic" version of their hit single "Strong" on which - again - the heavy guitars make way for atmospheric synth layers and orchestral arrangements, giving the song a more laid-back and at the same time very enchanting theatrical feel. You can check out this new interpretation below. Buy/stream here.
Says the band: "One of the true high points of the Manifest sessions was creating the bonus tracks - after being incredibly happy with the final mix of the main album, we still had an influx of creative energy left in us. The cinematic version of 'Strong' was born from just such a momentum, as we wanted to display a totally different side of the song, as well are our own musical output. We truly hope that you will enjoy this different and very epic side of Amaranthe!"
In October and November of 2022, Amaranthe will be on tour together with Beyond The Black. Since the tour had to be postponed, both bands can't wait to hit the road again and spend unforgettable nights with their fans all around Europe! Furthermore, both Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum will join the tour as special guests.
Tour dates:
October
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town
14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra*
25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall
29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe
30 - Budapest, Barba Negra
31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
November
2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja
4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
The tickets remain valid for the new dates above. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.
Lineup:
Elize Ryd - vocals
Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards
Johan Andreassen - bass
Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums
Nils Molin - vocals