AMARANTHE Release Cinematic Version Of "Strong"; Audio

Swedish bashers, Amaranthe, continue to showcase their versatility and eclectic musical taste. After having released a beautiful orchestral version of their power ballad, "Crystalline", and a flamenco-tinged acoustic rendition of their banger, "Adrenaline", they are now following up with a "cinematic" version of their hit single "Strong" on which - again - the heavy guitars make way for atmospheric synth layers and orchestral arrangements, giving the song a more laid-back and at the same time very enchanting theatrical feel. You can check out this new interpretation below. Buy/stream here.

Says the band: "One of the true high points of the Manifest sessions was creating the bonus tracks - after being incredibly happy with the final mix of the main album, we still had an influx of creative energy left in us. The cinematic version of 'Strong' was born from just such a momentum, as we wanted to display a totally different side of the song, as well are our own musical output. We truly hope that you will enjoy this different and very epic side of Amaranthe!"

In October and November of 2022, Amaranthe will be on tour together with Beyond The Black. Since the tour had to be postponed, both bands can't wait to hit the road again and spend unforgettable nights with their fans all around Europe! Furthermore, both Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum will join the tour as special guests.

Tour dates:

October

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town

14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra*

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe

30 - Budapest, Barba Negra

31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

November

2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

The tickets remain valid for the new dates above. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals