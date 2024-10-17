AMARANTHE Release Cover Of ROXETTE's "Fading Like A Flower"; Audio

Sweden's Amaranthe have released a cover version of "Fading Like A Flower", from Swedish pop rock legends Roxette. Re-visioning a classic song in their own forward-thinking synth-driven, metallic melody, Amaranthe demonstrates their ability to inject new life into a classic song.

The band comments: “Being born and raised in Sweden meant that you are subjected to an absolute onslaught of ultra-catchy music, starting with ABBA all the way up to the present day, with some of the world’s greatest songwriters and producers hailing from here. One of the most successful acts to ever come out of Sweden is Roxette, and if you were young in the 80’s/90’s, their music was EVERYWHERE. To do a tribute to 1991’s 'Fading Like A Flower' is something we half-jokingly talked about during a few years, and when the opportunity arose during The Catalyst recordings we jumped at it. Roxette’s melodies and arrangements fit Amaranthe like a hand-tailored glove, and we’re now really excited to share this cover with you all!”

Stream the single here, listen below:

Amaranthe released their new album, The Catalyst, via Nuclear Blast Records in February 2024. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Interference" video:

"Re-Vision" video:

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums