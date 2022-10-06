AMARANTHE Release Official Music Video For New Single "Find Life"

Swedish modern metal sensation, Amaranthe, are keen to release their brand-new single, “Find Life”, right in time for the start of their co-headlining European tour with Beyond The Black, which had been postponed numerous times.

Olof Mörck comments: "’Find Life’ sees Amaranthe exploring a more somber and mature mood, all while keeping our trademark high energy rhythms and explosive riffs. Ethereal layers of keyboards meld seamlessly with a modern pumping bass line, topped off with some of the greatest vocal performances from vocalists Elize Ryd and Nils Molinyet. After quite some time we have reunited with video director and longtime Amaranthe collaborator Patric Ullaeus, for a video that is both intimate and explosive. We wanted to scale things down, and focus entirely on the individuals of the band, and Patric delivered as always!"

Amaranthe and Beyond The Black will kick off their European co-headlining tour through October and November today, with Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum as support.

Tour dates:

October

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town

14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe

30 - Budapest, Barba Negra

31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

November

2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset