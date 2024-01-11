AMARANTHE Release "Re-Vision" Single And Music Video

Two weeks into the new year, Amaranthe, one of Sweden's most influential modern metal bands, kicks off 2024 with the crushing pop metal song, "Re-Vision". With its electronic pulse, powerful riffs, and irresistibly lethal hooks in the chorus, the song demonstrates why Amaranthe are one of the most unique acts in modern metal.

Amaranthe's Olof Mörck states: “It is time for the fourth single from The Catalyst, ‘Re-Vision’, and this time we went all in. Ponderous cyberpunk and synth wave rhythms clash with Amaranthe’s signature sound in an equally thrilling and memorable blend, sure to act as a permanent cybernetic implant into your brain. The prodigious video, once again actualized by long-time collaborator Patric Ullaeus, serves as the perfect counterpoint to ‘Re-Vision’, more ambitious and explosive than any Amaranthe video to date! As predictions from the 80’s Artificial Intelligence seem to become truer every day, we are ready to serve you a cataclysmic yet captivating foresight into the future of Amaranthe: Re-Visioned."

"Re-Vision" is the fourth single from Amaranthe's forthcoming album, The Catalyst, that will see the light of the day on February 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Re-Vision" comes with a fantastic new video that the band released today.

The Catalyst will be available digitally and in different physical formats including CD, Vinyl, a 2CD Special Edition, and a band-exclusive Vinyl that will come with a signed poster. Pre-save or pre-order your format of choice here.

The Catalyst is the most conceptually coherent piece of work in Amaranthe's storied history. Dedicated to notions of transformation and revelation, it delves deeper than any previous album, as Olof Mörck explains: "We’ve done these things before, but we’ve never been as theatrical as we have this time," Mörck grins. "In fact, we all questioned whether we went too far this time, but I also figured that this band was always this way. Literally, the first seconds of our first video was a big explosion! But yes, The Catalyst is more theatrical than ever. We’ve never really been symphonic or orchestral before, but this time we just thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we let go of the boundaries and decided to do something even more adventurous."

The Catalyst represents the culmination of 15 years of hard work and the breathless pursuit of a wholly original musical vision. Change is inevitable. Victory is assured.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums