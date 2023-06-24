AMARANTHE Share Teaser For Upcoming Reveal Of Third Vocalist

In August 2022, Sweden’s Amaranthe announced the departure of vocalist Henrik “GG6” Englund Wilhelmson after 9 years with the band.

Commented Henrik: "I'm sorry to say that I got some sad news for ya'll! I will no longer be a part of Amaranthe. After 2 years at home caused by corona, something hit me. I freakin’ loved being at home with my family and started to dream about doing something else. Something more important and also to NOT spend more time away from my kids. For many reasons I also slowly stopped enjoying life on the road with Amaranthe. It became more of a job and something I pushed myself to do. Not like back in the days when I had some serious fun all the time! I want to thank all my fans for your support over the years and I promise I’ll be back with killer 'GG6' stuff in the future when the mood and creativity finds its way back to me! Cheers n love and good luck to Amaranthe in the future."

Commented Amaranthe: "We fully respect and understand Henrik's decision, and we wish him all the best on his future adventures. Henrik is truly one of the world's foremost growlers, as anyone who have seen him rip through our songs live knows, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next!"

Amaranthe will release their new single, "Damnation Flame", on June 27th, and with the release will come the reveal of Wilhelmson's replacement. Check out the teaser below.

Pre-order / pre-save "Damnation Flame" here for a chance to win one out of three Amaranthe T-shirts.