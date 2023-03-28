AMARANTHE - Single-Cam Video Of Entire Loud Park 2023 Tokyo Show Streaming

Metal Justice Tokyo has shared single-cam, footage of Amaranthe's entire Loud Park 2023 show in Tokyo, Japan, which took place on March 26th. Check out the show below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Fearless"

"Viral"

"Digital World"

"Hunger"

"Strong"

"Helix"

"Maximize"

"Amaranthine"

"The Nexus"

"Call Out My Name"

"Archangel"

"That Song"

"Drop Dead Cynical"

Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"Seven. It is with massive enthusiasm and excitement that we now announce that we have entered Jacob Hansen studios to record our seventh, yet untitled album! Expect updates, video clips, pictures and more soon, stay tuned!"

True to their word, the band has shared video of Elize Ryd recording some of her vocals for the new record. Check out the snippet below.