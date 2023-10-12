AMARANTHE Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Insatiable" Music Video

Swedish six-piece, Amaranthe, recently released the new single and music video, "Insatiable". Today, the band take you behind the scenes on the video. Watch the new clip, as well as the official video, below.

Delivering an extraterrestrial late summer banger, Amaranthe once again demonstrates their versatility, and the six-piece succeeds in keeping the world on their toes with their ongoing, high-quality output.

Amaranthe's Olof Mörck states: "As the release of The Catalyst draws ever nearer, we are now very proud and super excited to unveil the second single from the album - 'Insatiable'! Contrasts collide like a cataclysm in this ultra-heavy, yet outstandingly catchy groove-monster, which bears all the hallmarks of a classic Amaranthe hit, and then some! We once again teamed up with long-time collaborator and director extraordinaire Patric Ullaeus, for an all-out, take-no-prisoners video to go along with the song. Beyond that, this is a song you will NEED to hear live on our upcoming tour with our friends in DragonForce in the USA, so remember to practice those lyrics! And see you all soon!"

"Insatiable" is the second single from Amaranthe's forthcoming album The Catalyst, that will see the light of the day on February 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Insatiable" behind the scenes:

"Insatiable" video:

The Catalyst will be available digitally and in different physical formats including CD, Vinyl, a 2CD Special Edition, and a Bravado exclusive Vinyl + signed poster. Pre-save or pre-order your format of choice here.

The Catalyst is the most conceptually coherent piece of work in Amaranthe's storied history. Dedicated to notions of transformation and revelation, it delves deeper than any previous album, as Olof Mörck explains: "We’ve done these things before, but we’ve never been as theatrical as we have this time," Mörck grins. "In fact, we all questioned whether we went too far this time, but I also figured that this band was always this way. Literally, the first seconds of our first video was a big explosion! But yes, The Catalyst is more theatrical than ever. We’ve never really been symphonic or orchestral before, but this time we just thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we let go of the boundaries and decided to do something even more adventurous."

The Catalyst represents the culmination of 15 years of hard work and the breathless pursuit of a wholly original musical vision. Change is inevitable. Victory is assured.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Damnation Flame" video: