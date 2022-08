AMARANTHE To Release Cinematic Version Of "Strong" Next Week

Swedish bashers Amaranthe will release a cinematic version of "Strong" on August 16th. Pre-save the track here.

"Strong" is taken from the band's latest album, Manifest, and features a guest appearance by Battle Beast vocalist Noora Louhimo. Check out the official video for the song below.

After releasing a beautiful orchestral version of their power ballad "Crystalline", Swedish metal heroes, Amaranthe, turn up the heat and deliver a spicy variation of "Adrenaline". "Adrenalina" transforms the modern metal anthem into a seductive summer hit featuring new Spanish lyrics and virtuoso acoustic guitar pickings.

Amaranthe comment on "Adrenalina": "At the very tail end of the Manifest sessions, we were looking into the traditional bonus tracks and wanted to do something special for these ones. 'Adrenaline' already had a slightly latin sounding C-part, and after breaking out the classical guitar and a glass of Rioja, the flamenco vibes were filling the studio. The result is 'Adrenalina', and it might very well be our own favourite bonus track we have done so far! Enjoy!"

Stream the single here, and below:

In October and November of 2022, Amaranthe will be on tour together with Beyond The Black. Since the tour had to be postponed, both bands can't wait to hit the road again and spend unforgettable nights with their fans all around Europe! Furthermore, both Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum will join the tour as special guests.

Tour dates:

October

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town

14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre

21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra*

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall

29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe

30 - Budapest, Barba Negra

31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

November

2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja

4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

The tickets remain valid for the new dates above. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

Nils Molin - vocals