AMARANTHE To Release Cinematic Version Of "Strong" Next Week
August 13, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Swedish bashers Amaranthe will release a cinematic version of "Strong" on August 16th. Pre-save the track here.
"Strong" is taken from the band's latest album, Manifest, and features a guest appearance by Battle Beast vocalist Noora Louhimo. Check out the official video for the song below.
After releasing a beautiful orchestral version of their power ballad "Crystalline", Swedish metal heroes, Amaranthe, turn up the heat and deliver a spicy variation of "Adrenaline". "Adrenalina" transforms the modern metal anthem into a seductive summer hit featuring new Spanish lyrics and virtuoso acoustic guitar pickings.
Amaranthe comment on "Adrenalina": "At the very tail end of the Manifest sessions, we were looking into the traditional bonus tracks and wanted to do something special for these ones. 'Adrenaline' already had a slightly latin sounding C-part, and after breaking out the classical guitar and a glass of Rioja, the flamenco vibes were filling the studio. The result is 'Adrenalina', and it might very well be our own favourite bonus track we have done so far! Enjoy!"
Stream the single here, and below:
In October and November of 2022, Amaranthe will be on tour together with Beyond The Black. Since the tour had to be postponed, both bands can't wait to hit the road again and spend unforgettable nights with their fans all around Europe! Furthermore, both Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum will join the tour as special guests.
Tour dates:
October
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
8 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
9 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
11 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
12 - London, UK - Forum Kentish Town
14 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
15 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live
18 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
19 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre
21 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
22 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
23 - Zürich, Switzerland - X-Tra*
25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
26 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
28 - Geiselwind, Germany - Event Hall
29 - Zlin, Czech Republic MOR Cafe
30 - Budapest, Barba Negra
31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
November
2 - Warsaw, Polabnd - Progresja
4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Zeltphilharmonie*
6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset
The tickets remain valid for the new dates above. For refunds, please contact your ticket seller.
Lineup:
Elize Ryd - vocals
Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards
Johan Andreassen - bass
Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums
Nils Molin - vocals