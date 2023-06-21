AMARANTHE To Release "Damnation Flame" Single On June 27th

Swedish metallers Amaranthe will release their new single, "Damnation Flame", on June 27th. Pre-order / pre-save the song here for a chance to win one out of three Amaranthe T-shirts.

Amaranthe checked in with the following update back in March:

"Seven. It is with massive enthusiasm and excitement that we now announce that we have entered Jacob Hansen studios to record our seventh, yet untitled album! Expect updates, video clips, pictures and more soon, stay tuned!"

True to their word, the band shared video of Elize Ryd recording some of her vocals for the new record. Check out the snippet below.