AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD And Guitarist OLOF MÖRCK Guest On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd and guitarist Olof Mörck. Watch below.

Amaranthe recently released their new album, The Catalyst, via Nuclear Blast Records. They have checked in with the following update:

"We are absolutely blown away by the incredible support from all our amazing fans! Thanks to you, The Catalyst has climbed its way up the charts in many countries! We couldn't have done it without each and every one of you who streamed, shared, and rocked out to our music. Your love and dedication mean the world to us!

Let's keep this momentum going! Keep spreading the word and sharing the music with your friends and family. Together, we're unstoppable! See you on tour!"

The Catalyst is the most conceptually coherent piece of work in Amaranthe's storied history. Dedicated to notions of transformation and revelation, it delves deeper than any previous album, as Olof Mörck explains: "We’ve done these things before, but we’ve never been as theatrical as we have this time," Mörck grins. "In fact, we all questioned whether we went too far this time, but I also figured that this band was always this way. Literally, the first seconds of our first video was a big explosion! But yes, The Catalyst is more theatrical than ever. We’ve never really been symphonic or orchestral before, but this time we just thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we let go of the boundaries and decided to do something even more adventurous."

The Catalyst represents the culmination of 15 years of hard work and the breathless pursuit of a wholly original musical vision. Change is inevitable. Victory is assured.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Re-Vision" video:

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums