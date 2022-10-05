AMBERIAN DAWN Announce New Covers Album, Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute To ABBA; "SOS" Lyric Video Streaming

Genre-merging Amberian Dawn emerges again with a brand new offering, bringing world famous songs by the legendary ABBA into the metal world. The covers album Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA will be released on December 2 via Napalm Records. Following their passion, this album pays tribute to one of their biggest inspirations and ushers in the dawn of an entirely new spin on the metal genre.

As a first taste of what can be expected, Amberian Dawn have released the first single from the album, entitled “SOS“, plus a new lyric video. This inarguable evergreen the metal unit has skillfully re-imagined implements their own characteristic sound - showing their full range with trademark ABBA-flavored keys, renowned lyrics and a guitar driven sound to create a unique experience.

Tuomas Seppälä on the new single: “’SOS’ is a great song. It's both a happy and sad song at the same time. The original version uses a unique piano sound. I didn’t want to use that kind of piano sound myself, because it wouldn’t have been as good as the original, so instead of that, I used more powerful guitars and other synthesizers in our arrangement. Our version of the song really brings ABBA into the world of metal in the 21st century.”

Watch the video below.

Continuing their legacy from the previous album, Looking For You (2020), Amberian Dawn have assembled to follow their passion and take a chance at being the dawn of a new era for the metal genre with Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA. Introducing ABBA-Metal, the band does not shy away from experimenting with genres while still staying true to their metal origins. Earworms combined with characteristic Amberian Dawn elements truly metallicize the ABBA legacy and transform it into a metal experience like never heard before. With skillfully implemented synthesizers creating vintage sounding keys, guitar riffs and vocalist Capri’s angelic voice, the original lines immerse perfectly with rocking instrumentals. Dashing drums ensure a high-paced experience that expresses the band’s identity without losing the catchy ABBA-reminiscent keyboards, renowned lyrics and nostalgic feeling of the original. Including evergreens like “Mamma Mia” and “Super Trouper”, Amberian Dawn enchants with a variety of tracks. Representing a wide array of ABBA songs from high energy to moving metal ballads like “Like An Angel Walking Through My Room”, the band delivers astounding ABBA-Metal to a broad audience. So Take A Chance on Amberian Dawn’s new album and get lost anew in the glorious new metal world of ABBA.

Tuomas Seppälä on the album: “This was a ‘must do album’ for me. We had so much fun in 2019 working on our first cover song ever (which was ABBA’s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’), that it was easy to make a decision to continue with a full ABBA covers album. The songs have been carefully selected, there’s a couple of big hit songs of course, but some of my personal favorites, like ‘The Day Before You Came’, are also included. The recording project was eventually a really big challenge for all of us and needed a lot of work, but we’re all 100% satisfied with the results. This album really sounds like an Amberian Dawn album.”

Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA is available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Gold

- 1 CD - Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA tracklisting:

"Super Trouper"

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)"

"SOS"

"Head Over Heels"

"The Day Before You Came"

"Angeleyes"

"That's Me"

"Mamma Mia"

"Under Attack"

"Like An Angel Passing Through My Room"

"Lay All Your Love On Me"

"SOS" lyric video:

Amberian Dawn are:

Capri - vocals

Tuomas Seppälä - keyboards

Emil Pohjalainen - guitar

Jukka Hoffren - bass

Joonas Pykäläaho - drums

(Photo - Karri Harju)