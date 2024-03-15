AMENRA Singer To Release CHVE Solo Album In May; Video Trailer

As the vocalist of Belgian post-metal collective Amenra, Colin H. van Eeckhout is known for his ability to connect with listeners, and to guide them on Amenra’s transformative path to healing. With his solo work as CHVE, he gets to tell his own story – one that aims to take the listener deep within themselves, to tap into something primal that dwells in us all.

Now, CHVE makes his Relapse Records debut with his powerful solo record, Kalvarie - a dark, ritualistic, and atmospheric experience.

Kalvarie is out May 31 on Relapse Records. Physical pre-orders on LP/CD/CS are available here & digital pre-saves are available here.

Kalvarie was recorded and produced by Amenra’s bassist Tim De Gieter, mixed by Seth Manchester and mastered by Matt Colton. The title Kalvarie is a reference to the location where Christ was supposedly crucified, and also the name of the street where Colin went to school. The cover art shows a stone with a gallow on it – another reference to the Calvary hill, and also to the tattoo on Colin’s back, a symbol that has become synonymous with Amenra’s work. As Colin explains, he sees his solo work as connected to Amenra: “This is the story told by 1/5 of Amenra, so there will always be a connection.”

For Colin, CHVE and Kalvarie represent the opportunity for full creative freedom: to experiment with sound without any limitations, and to embrace the vulnerability that comes with creating alone. The hypnotic music of Kalvarie is almost mind-altering, as the droning repetitions of the hurdy gurdy, various percussions and effects meld with the soft otherworldliness of Colin’s voice throughout a single, 15 + minute track titled "Eternit". Though not in the metal realm, the music contains a weight and heaviness on a par with that of Amenra.

(Photo - Guy Kokken)