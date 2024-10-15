AMERICA - "I Need You" Documentary About Iconic Classic Rock Band To Be Unveiled At Newport Beach Film Festival

As the iconic multi-platinum-selling group, America, continue to perform with original member Dewey Bunnell at the helm on their “Ride On Tour 2024,” the band is now the subject of a new documentary I Need You: 53 Years Of The Band America. After 53 consecutive years of touring and over 5000 electrifying performances, the original members of America are ready to reflect on their remarkable journey. The documentary takes audiences backstage as Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell privately say goodbye to a lifetime together on the road.

The film is produced by Highway West, Warner Music Entertainment, and Primary Wave Music, and is represented by Submarine Entertainment. It is directed by Dustin Elm and David Breschel, and produced by Jack Piatt, Charlie Cohen, Natalia Nastaskin, and David Breschel. The film will have its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on Tuesday, October 22 at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, CA with the screening beginning at 7:30 PM.

Fans will also have the unique opportunity to participate in a special Q&A session with Gerry, Dewey, and the filmmakers immediately following the screening. Moderated by Denny Tedesco, acclaimed director of The Wrecking Crew and Immediate Family, this discussion will offer an intimate look at the band's enduring legacy and the making of the film.

In addition to the Newport Beach screening there will be two additional showings of the film this fall:

- Ojai Film Festival: Join us on a nostalgic journey up the "Ventura Highway" at the Ojai Film Festival with a screening on November 4 at 4:00 PM.

- Coronado Island Film Festival: The film will also be shown at the Coronado Film Festival on November 10 at 10:00 AM.

I Need You: 53 Years of the Band America captures the poignant moments behind the scenes of Gerry and Dewey’s final show together and reflects on the journey of the band's original members from high school friends to international superstars. With legendary hits like "A Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Sister Golden Hair," and “I Need You,” the film celebrates the band’s passion, perseverance, and the close bond that kept them on the road for over five decades.

To find tickets for all screenings, go to theamericadoc.com.

Directors’ Statement:

"Dewey and Gerry have chosen this film as the platform to publicly announce the end of their 53 consecutive years of touring together. It has been the ultimate privilege to get the chance to document America's farewell to a lifetime dedicated to one of the most iconic runs in music history.

"We wanted this movie to not only tell the story of a band that has left an indelible mark on the history of music, but also look beyond the surface of the rock-n-roll lifestyle to reveal the dreams, challenges, and enduring partnership that have defined America's unique trajectory throughout the band’s musical career.

"Through candid interviews and intimate moments on the road, we hoped to paint a portrait that not only celebrates America’s musical legacy but also pulls back the curtain on the individuals behind their iconic songs.

"As filmmakers, we're driven by a shared passion for authentic storytelling and an unwavering dedication to preserving the true essence of our subjects. In this film, we strived to honor the spirit of America and offer audiences an experience that embodies the spirit of the band’s music and the profound impact it has had on generations."

(Photo above - Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell from the documentary)