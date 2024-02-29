AMERICA Members Tell PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story Behind Their 70s Classic That Even The Best Guitarists Play Wrong; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with one of the biggest-selling bands of the 70s, America led by Dewey Bunnell, Gerry Beckley and Dan Peek. Here the two principals, Dewey and Gerry, give us the story of a song that became their third consecutive Top 10 hit and a radio staple of the early decade, 'Ventura Highway'. The song conjured up imagery of a wondrous and mystical destination, although the group has taken flack for decades for some of the lyrics… including one about flying alligators? or maybe listeners just heard them wrong? One strange lyric was used by Prince a decade later in a song and a record that would blow up… Purple Rain but then America was the first to use it in a pop song… maybe Prince was listening! Featuring one of the most creative guitar lines of the time, 'Ventura Highway' is a sonic time machine and will take you back to the carefree 70s in an instant. The interview is next on Professor Of Rock."