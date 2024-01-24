AMERICA Rewarded Producer GEORGE MARTIN With His First Post-BEATLES #1 With This 1975 Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with one of the 70s most prolific and successful bands… America! They blazed onto the scene as rookies with a #1 hit with 'A Horse With No Name' and their debut album also hit #1, and then they won the cursed Grammy for "Best New Artist". History has not been kind to many of the winners of that award, but this America blew up that curse with several hits immediately after, including today’s smash, 'Sister Golden Hair', that had a very depressing opening line. The song originally sat on the shelf for a year, not getting a release on their previous album. But the timing was right when they went to work with the biggest producer in the world, George Martin, and they rewarded him with his first #1 hit outside of producing The Beatles. They got some flack for a pretty tame swear word in the song and admit they borrowed from another #1 song of the time, which is funny because that particular song would lose a lawsuit for ripping off another song. The interview is coming up next on Professor Of Rock."