AMIENSUS Release New Single “Vermillion Fog Of War”

Amiensus, the US progressive black metal band whose previous album 2020’s Abreaction met with a tremendous amount of critical and fan adoration, are geared up for the follow-up evidenced by second single “Vermillion Fog Of War.”

"‘Vermillion Fog Of War’ is a critique on the unnecessary bloodshed occurring in many places on our great planet at this time, and the needless, ruthless bloody tactics targeting civilians by evil oligarchs to suppress and destroy multiple ethnic identities,” explains singer/guitarist James Benson. “This track is one of our heaviest I think, while maintaining the melodic instrumentation that Amiensus has been known for now, for over a decade. We hope wherever you are listening to this, you are safe.”

James Benson may sound like a familiar name to fans of the label as James also fronts Midwest post-black metal operatives Chrome Waves, and hence the personal introduction needed to cement future work with Amiensus. In addition to James, Amiensus includes Ghost Bath drummer Chris Piette plus guitarists Alec Rozsa, Kelsey Roe and bassist Todd Farnham.

April 26 marks the release of Amiensus’ new album, Reclamation: Part 1, which will be followed late summer by another album of melancholic, epic, harsh and emotional take on progressive black metal, perfect for fans of like-minded visionaries Agalloch, Enslaved, Borknagar and Insomnium.

“11 years ago, now we released our debut album, which was our first, and most successful, to date,” continues James. “Our current lineup has been together for the past 6 years, and this album being a double album, is our proclamation to the world that we are still here, and as strong as ever. Lyrically it covers a myriad of subjects, many of which pertain to my experience as a therapist and drug and alcohol counselor for the last 10 years, as well as our experiences with religion and spirituality, addiction, and world events.”

Reclamation: Part 1 is now available for preorder on limited edition turquoise vinyl, compact disc and digital download. Preorder at m-theoryaudio.com.

“We are very excited to have been able to work with Aria Fawn Art for our covers of Reclamation (part 1 and 2). Aria did a great job interpreting the overall messages of each part of this double album, and her skills are unmatched,” states James. “There is beauty, and chaos in all things, condemnation, and redemption, defeats, and victories, and she was able to elegantly capture this through these two paintings. Please follow her on social media."

Tracklisting:

“Blink Of The Moment”

“Reverie”

“Senses Amplified”

“Sun And Moon”

“Consciousness Throughout Time”

“Vermillion Fog Of War”

“Spoken Into Will”

“Transcendence Through Grief”

"Vermillion Fog Of War" video:

"Reverie":