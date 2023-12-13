AMIENSUS Sign To M-Theory Audio; New Track "Reverie" Streaming

M-Theory Audio’s latest collaboration is with Amiensus, the US progressive black metal band, whose previous album 2020’s Abreaction was met with a tremendous amount of fan adoration. The first effort of the new union is the release of “Reverie” the first taste of new music appearing on next year’s spring album release. “Reverie” can be heard on all streaming/download platforms, or take in the visuals of its corresponding video.

"‘Reverie’ was one of the first tracks written immediately following the release of our third LP, ‘Abreaction.’ Following in the footsteps of track two on that album, ‘Divinity,’ we composed the joyous and celebratory companion song ‘Reverie’ as a way to thank our friends and followers for over a decade of support,” explains vocalist/guitarist James Benson. “Lyrically exploring the love of nature, the story concerns following your dreams and obtaining confidence. Of course, we included a longtime friend, and musician, Eric Wing of Morke.”

James Benson may sound like a familiar name to fans of the label as James also fronts Midwest post-black metal operatives Chrome Waves, and hence the personal introduction needed to cement future work with Amiensus. In addition to James, Amiensus includes Ghost Bath drummer Chris Piette plus guitarists Alec Rozsa, Kelsey Roe and bassist Todd Farnham.

As you’ll hear on “Reverie,” Amiensus continue their unique and progressive take on traditional black metal by incorporating epic and emotional elements.