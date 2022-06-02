AMON AMARTH Announce New Album, The Great Heathen Army; "Get In The Ring" Music Video Streaming

Undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, have announced their twelfth studio album, The Great Heathen Army. The 9-track aural assault will be released on August 5 via Metal Blade Records. Pre-orders available now with the first 1000 orders at the band's European Victorious Merch store receiving a free signed poster.

Today's announcement is highlighted by the release of brand new track and accompanying music video, "Get In The Ring", which was written for AEW pro-wrestling star Erick Redbeard, who also stars in the music video. Stream the track here and watch the video below.

Speaking on the announcement of their new album, Amon Amarth vocalist Johan Hegg shares: "Overall, The Great Heathen Army is one of the heavier albums we've made. There are some dark and heavy songs that are really powerful and in-your-face, but we obviously have some trademark melodic Amon Amarth songs on there as well, and a few surprises too. It's a really well-balanced album. It sounds great. Andy Sneap is awesome. It was great to be able to work with him again."

Gutiarist Olavi Mikkonen adds: "We've been away making new music and we're back with new darker, more death-metal sounding album. If Berserker was our 'heavy metal' album, then The Great Heathen Army is our 'death metal' album. But with that said, it's still very much contemporary Amon Amarth, but perhaps style-wise we have gone back to our roots a little bit."

On the release of new single "Get In The Ring", Mikkonen continues: "I really like 'Get In The Ring' which was written for our friend Erick Redbeard the pro wrestler as an 'entrance' song for him. The lyrics are obviously written to fit both Viking and wrestling themes, and you can also see Erick as the lead character in the new video for the song. We shot the video in Wroclaw, Poland with our friends Grupa 13 and they helped us create this dark and epic Mad Max meets Viking underground super brutal fight club for the video clip."

One of the best-loved metal bands in the world, Amon Amarth are firmly dedicated to aiming high when they hit the studio. Recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap at the controls, The Great Heathen Army represents another bold leap forward for the band, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skilful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically. From the noisily rabble-rousing "Find A Way Or Make One" and the pummelling, pugilistic "Get In The Ring", to the evocative fury of "Saxons & Vikings" and the cinematic squall of the title track, The Great Heathen Army encapsulates the essence of this legendary band, while still allowing acres of space for new ideas.

Album pre-orders are available here and feature a host of exclusive vinyl variants and must-have merch items for any self-respecting Amon Amarth fan.

The Great Heathen Army tracklisting:

"Get In The Ring"

"The Great Heathen Army"

"Heidrun"

"Oden Owns You All"

"Find A Way Or Make One"

"Dawn Of Norsemen"

"Saxons And Vikings"

"Skagul Rides With Me"

"The Serpent's Trail"

"Get In The Ring" video:

Armed with their 12th and arguably finest album to date, Amon Amarth are poised to return to full action with a bloody, broadsword-wielding vengeance. The release of The Great Heathen Army will kick-start another relentless global campaign, commencing with a co-headlining tour of Europe alongside Machine Head and fellow countrymen The Halo Effect. Still ruthlessly devoted to the ways of the warrior, Amon Amarth have Odin's wind in their sails like never before. For tickets and further information head to AmonAmarth.com. Full dates listed below.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle