AMON AMARTH Announce The Great Heathen North American Tour With Special Guests CARCASS, OBITUARY, CATTLE DECAPITATION

Batten down the hatches and prepare for battle as the undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, have announced they will be setting sail for North American shores this fall for what is set to be the death metal raid of the year.

The Great Heathen Tour, produced by Live Nation, will pillage its way across North America this coming November/December, razing 27 cities to the ground in its wake. The tour concludes with a special show at the Kia Forum, Los Angeles where Amon Amarth will bring their full European production and become the first death metal band to headline the famous venue. No Sleep Til………Los Angeles!!

Joining Amon Amarth on their epic quest will be Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation making this the must-see tour for fans of death metal. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 10 AM local, here.

Citi is the official card of The Great Heathen Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets Tuesday, July 12 at 11 AM, ET until Thursday, July 14 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Speaking on today's announcement, Amon Amarth share: "North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won't easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…"

Jeff Walker of Carcass adds: "Carcass is looking forward to its first proper US Tour for…six years??? Can It really be that long??? We can't think of a stronger tour or killer line up for us to be part of….it's gonna be a RAGER!"

Obituary add: "We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this tour! When we got word that our good friends Amon Amarth asked for Obituary to join them here in North America, there was no hesitation, just an immediate yes! We are honored to share the stage and some cold beers with them again along with our longtime friends Carcass and San Diego brothers Cattle Decapitation! If this lineup doesn't get you excited, check your pulse cause you may be dead!"

And Cattle Decapitation add: "We are thrilled to get back out on the road in the US and especially with such a stacked lineup! It's going to be a killer run and an honor to perform every night alongside these legends."

Dates:

November

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

16 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

25 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

26 - Chicago, IL - The Aragon Ballroom

27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

December

1 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

2 - Toronto, ON - History

3 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

7 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown

9 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

16 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

* no Carcass

** non-Live Nation date

Amon Amarth's twelfth studio album, The Great Heathen Army, will be released on Friday, August 5 via Metal Blade Records.

Speaking on the announcement of their new album, Amon Amarth shared, "The armada of the Great Heathen Army is at sea on the way to raid, but before we land at distant shores on August 5th we have a new single and video for you to feast on. This is the title track from the new album with a video we shot with the talented Pavel Trebukhin in Riga, Latvia. Who will you choose to fight with? The Vikings or the Saxons? Choose well and the Gods will decide your fate."

One of the best-loved metal bands in the world, Amon Amarth are firmly dedicated to aiming high when they hit the studio. Recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap at the controls, The Great Heathen Army represents another bold leap forward for the band, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skilful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically. From the noisily rabble-rousing "Find A Way Or Make One" and the pummelling, pugilistic "Get In The Ring", to the evocative fury of "Saxons & Vikings" and the cinematic squall of the title track, The Great Heathen Army encapsulates the essence of this legendary band, while still allowing acres of space for new ideas.

Album pre-orders are available here and feature a host of exclusive vinyl variants and must-have merch items for any self-respecting Amon Amarth fan.

The Great Heathen Army tracklisting:

"Get In The Ring"

"The Great Heathen Army"

"Heidrun"

"Oden Owns You All"

"Find A Way Or Make One"

"Dawn Of Norsemen"

"Saxons And Vikings"

"Skagul Rides With Me"

"The Serpent's Trail"

"The Great Heathen Army" video:

"Get In The Ring" video:

The band's previously announced European dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle