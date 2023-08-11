AMON AMARTH, ARCHITECTS, MALEVOLENCE, ROTTING CHRIST, CLUTCH Among First Acts Confirmed For Bloodstock 2024; Announcement Video

With Bloodstock 2023 well under way, the festival is thrilled to already be looking forward to next year and announcing 14 bands for the 2024 event. Bloodstock 2024 is set to take place August 8-11, 2024 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Amon Amarth are set to headline Sunday night’s Ronnie James Dio main stage in a 2024 UK exclusive show. Amon Amarth’s chief marauder Johann Hegg proclaims, "England! We are excited to be returning to the Bloodstock hallowed grounds to do battle with you and the Saxon hordes! We look forward to fighting and feasting with you! See you soon." Check out a message from the band below:

Architects will headline Saturday’s main stage in a 2024 UK exclusive show.

Clutch land a special guest slot on Friday’s main stage and fast rising British hardcore squad Malevolence step up to a Saturday main stage slot. Also appearing on the main stage across the weekend are Greek black metal crew Rotting Christ, Celtic punk collective Flogging Molly, Canadian power metal outfit Unleash The Archers, Swedish rockers Night Flight Orchestra, Greek death metallers Septic Flesh and Albion psych doomsters Green Lung.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster big top stage, France’s Igorrrr land a Friday night headline slot in a UK 2024 exclusive, with other Sophie stage sets coming from Finnish folk metallers Korpiklaani, Scottish black/speed metal project Hellripper and Moldovan metal squad, Infected Rain.

Check out the announcement, which went out on the big screens at the festival, below.

For 2024, Bloodstock has made some changes to their ticketing options. Standard weekend Early Bird tickets for Bloodstock 2024 will be available to purchase at the box office on site for £165. As always, this will be your cheapest way to buy a 2024 ticket, minus any online booking or admin fees. Thereafter, standard Early Bird weekend tickets, priced £165 (+ bkg fee) will go on sale in the ticket store from 9am Monday 14th August. Once the discounted Early Bird allocation has gone, standard weekend tickets will increase in price to £185 (+ bkg fee).

Serpents Lair VIP tickets and campervan pitches will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 16th August and are expected to sell out quickly, so if you want one, be ready!! Please note that there will be no VIP Upgrades in 2024. A very limited number of just 100 VIP Deposit Scheme tickets will be available at 9am on 1st September, with payment being split across 5 months. Last year these went very quickly, so again, be ready in the ticket store at 9am on 1st September if you want one!

Also going on sale at 9am on Wednesday 16th August are the very popular campervan pitches. Next year Bloodstock will offer two options: a standard campervan pitch and due to popular demand, a campervan pitch with electrical hook-up.

Secure your 2024 tickets at Early Bird prices on Monday from 9am at the 2024 ticket store, here.