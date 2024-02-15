AMON AMARTH Guitarist JOHAN SÖDERBERG Joins MACHINE HEAD For "Davidian" Performance In Maryland; Video

Machine Head were joined on stage by Amon Amarth guitarist, Johan Söderberg, for a performance of their track "Davidian" during their show at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland on Monday (February 12). Video can be viewed below.

Machine Head wrote via social media: "AMON AMARTH x MACHINE HEAD "DAVIDIAN" JAM! - We were stoked to be joined onstage by our old Vikings and Lionhearts tour mate, one of the mighty @amonamarth's guitar players, and all round great dude, the incredible @amonsoderberg, for a crushing run through of "Davidian" in Silver Spring, Maryland the other night! It was great seeing you, Johan." 🤘🍻🤘

Johan also took to social media, sharing,"Today was pretty awesome! To be invited to play “Davidian” live with the @machine_head guys was a total blast! Thanks to @robbflynn for the invite!"