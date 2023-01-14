AMON AMARTH Guitarist OLAVI MIKKONEN Featured In New Episode Of Jackson Guitars' "Behind The Riff"; Video

Olavi Mikkonen, guitarist for undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, is featured in Jackson Guitars' first Behind The Riff episode of 2023. He takes you through the main riff from "Raise Your Horns" in the clip below.

Amon Amarth recently dropped a brand new cinematic lyric video for track "Oden Owns You All". Taken from the band's recent album, The Great Heathen Army (out now via Metal Blade Records), "Oden Owns You All" is 4:17 of the expertly crafted, Norse inspired death metal brutality Amon Amarth are known for.